SW China's Kunming sees robust recovery of nighttime economy
Tourists visit the Nanqiang Street in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 11, 2023. The street, located in downtown Kunming, has seen a robust recovery of the nighttime economy. Tourists here can experience local food culture and nightlife of Kunming. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Residents select snacks in the Nanqiang Street of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 11, 2023. The street, located in downtown Kunming, has seen a robust recovery of the nighttime economy. Tourists here can experience local food culture and nightlife of Kunming. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Residents buy snacks in the Nanqiang Street of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 11,2023. The street, located in downtown Kunming, has seen a robust recovery of the nighttime economy. Tourists here can experience local food culture and nightlife of Kunming. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Residents dine out in a restaurant in the Nanqiang Street of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 11, 2023. The street, located in downtown Kunming, has seen a robust recovery of the nighttime economy. Tourists here can experience local food culture and nightlife of Kunming. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
A vendor arranges flowers for sale in the Nanqiang Street of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 11, 2023. The street, located in downtown Kunming, has seen a robust recovery of the nighttime economy. Tourists here can experience local food culture and nightlife of Kunming. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.