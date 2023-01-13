SW China's Kunming sees robust recovery of nighttime economy

Xinhua) 09:02, January 13, 2023

Tourists visit the Nanqiang Street in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 11, 2023. The street, located in downtown Kunming, has seen a robust recovery of the nighttime economy. Tourists here can experience local food culture and nightlife of Kunming. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Residents select snacks in the Nanqiang Street of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 11, 2023. The street, located in downtown Kunming, has seen a robust recovery of the nighttime economy. Tourists here can experience local food culture and nightlife of Kunming. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Residents buy snacks in the Nanqiang Street of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 11,2023. The street, located in downtown Kunming, has seen a robust recovery of the nighttime economy. Tourists here can experience local food culture and nightlife of Kunming. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Residents dine out in a restaurant in the Nanqiang Street of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 11, 2023. The street, located in downtown Kunming, has seen a robust recovery of the nighttime economy. Tourists here can experience local food culture and nightlife of Kunming. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A vendor arranges flowers for sale in the Nanqiang Street of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 11, 2023. The street, located in downtown Kunming, has seen a robust recovery of the nighttime economy. Tourists here can experience local food culture and nightlife of Kunming. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

