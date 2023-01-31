Xuan'en County in central China boosts nighttime economy

Xinhua) 09:16, January 31, 2023

People visit a scenic spot in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 29, 2023. Xuan'en County has built footpaths, fountains and snack booths along the Gongshui River to boost nighttime economy. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

People take a sightseeing boat at a scenic spot in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 29, 2023. Xuan'en County has built footpaths, fountains and snack booths along the Gongshui River to boost nighttime economy. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

People take sightseeing boats at a scenic spot in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 28, 2023. Xuan'en County has built footpaths, fountains and snack booths along the Gongshui River to boost nighttime economy. (Photo by Wang Jun/Xinhua)

People enjoy lanterns at a scenic spot in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 28, 2023. Xuan'en County has built footpaths, fountains and snack booths along the Gongshui River to boost nighttime economy. (Photo by Wang Jun/Xinhua)

People enjoy snacks at a scenic spot in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 29, 2023. Xuan'en County has built footpaths, fountains and snack booths along the Gongshui River to boost nighttime economy. (Photo by Chen Xukai/Xinhua)

A girl enjoys local food at a scenic spot in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 29, 2023. Xuan'en County has built footpaths, fountains and snack booths along the Gongshui River to boost nighttime economy. (Photo by Chen Xukai/Xinhua)

People buy kebabs at a scenic spot in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 29, 2023. Xuan'en County has built footpaths, fountains and snack booths along the Gongshui River to boost nighttime economy. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

People visit the Fengyu bridge at a scenic spot in Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 28, 2023. Xuan'en County has built footpaths, fountains and snack booths along the Gongshui River to boost nighttime economy. (Photo by Wang Jun/Xinhua)

