Heqiao ancient town in Zhejiang launches night tours to boost nighttime economy

Xinhua) 15:34, April 19, 2021

People have a night tour featuring Chinese comic and animation in Heqiao ancient town in Lin'an District of Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 17, 2021. Heqiao ancient town has launched various forms of night tours to boost nighttime economy. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

