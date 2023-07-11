China's Hubei sees over 60 pct of electricity come from clean energy

July 11, 2023

WUHAN, July 11 (Xinhua) -- By the end of June, central China's Hubei Province recorded a total installed power generation capacity of over 100 million kilowatts for the first time, with 64.4 percent of the generated electricity powered by clean energy.

Currently, Hubei has a total installed hydropower capacity of 37.84 million kilowatts, including that contributed by the renowned Three Gorges Hydroelectric Power Station on the Yangtze River, accounting for more than one-third of its total power generation capacity. Wind and solar power contribute about 27 million kilowatts of its electricity, while conventional thermal power generates nearly 36 million kilowatts, said the State Grid Hubei Electric Power Co., Ltd.

Hubei's record-high installed power generation capacity is indicative of the booming development of its new energy sector, according to Zhang Hao with the company's power dispatch control center.

On June 28 alone, the province saw power output and generated electricity contributed by its photovoltaic and wind power both reaching new heights. Output power stemming from photovoltaic and wind power sources helped meet more than 40 percent of the overall electricity load across the province on that day, Zhang added.

