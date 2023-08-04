In pics: Standup paddle boarding enthusiasts exercise in Jianshi county, C China's Hubei

People's Daily Online) 13:04, August 04, 2023

Standup paddle boarding enthusiasts exercise along a riverway in Jianshi county, central China's Hubei Province, on August 1. (Photo/Yu Angang)

Standup paddle boarding enthusiasts were seen exercising along the Qiliping riverway in Jianshi county, central China's Hubei Province, on August 1, creating a special view.

The Qiliping riverway is a section of the Guangrun River, and a project aimed at improving the environment of the river has just been completed.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)