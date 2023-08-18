Hangzhou Asian Games Museum draws visitors
People visit the Hangzhou Asian Games Museum in east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
As the Hangzhou Asian Games approaches, the museum attracted many visitors in Hangzhou.
A visitor experiences an interactive holographic projection basketball training equipment at the Hangzhou Asian Games Museum in east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
Visitors try VR base ski simulators at the Hangzhou Asian Games Museum in east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
People visit the Hangzhou Asian Games Museum in east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
People visit the Hangzhou Asian Games Museum in east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
People visit the Hangzhou Asian Games Museum in east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
People visit the Hangzhou Asian Games Museum in east China's Zhejiang Province, Aug. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
