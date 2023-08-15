Opening ceremony uniforms for Team China at Hangzhou Asian Games unveiled
Two athletes model the official Team China opening ceremony parade uniforms for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games in Beijing, Aug. 15, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)
The design combines colors of blue and white and features China's national flower, the peony and blue and white porcelain.
An athlete models the men's official Team China opening ceremony parade uniforms for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games in Beijing, Aug. 15, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)
Two athletes model the official Team China opening ceremony parade uniforms for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games in Beijing, Aug. 15, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)
An athlete models the women's official Team China opening ceremony parade uniforms for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games in Beijing, Aug. 15, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)
Two athletes model the official Team China opening ceremony parade uniforms for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games in Beijing, Aug. 15, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Local taxi driver showcases Hangzhou's hospitality with enthusiasm and language skills
- Retired army veteran takes charge of flag raising for Hangzhou Asian Games
- Testing program provides valuable experience for upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games
- Asian Games SHOW Hangzhou
- Inheritor creates ceramic work to celebrate upcoming Asian Games
- Thai students draw mascots of Hangzhou Asian Games at school
- In pics: Fuxing bullet train designed for Hangzhou Asian Games in Changchun, NE China
- Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lights up passion for Esports
- China announce table tennis squad for Hangzhou Asian Games
- Newly elected OCA president expects Hangzhou to deliver "fantastic" Asian Games
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.