Opening ceremony uniforms for Team China at Hangzhou Asian Games unveiled

Ecns.cn) 15:38, August 15, 2023

Two athletes model the official Team China opening ceremony parade uniforms for the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games in Beijing, Aug. 15, 2023. (Photo: China News Network/Li Jun)

The design combines colors of blue and white and features China's national flower, the peony and blue and white porcelain.

