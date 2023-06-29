China's top legislator calls on NPC deputies to play bigger role in lawmaking

Xinhua) 16:12, June 29, 2023

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji on Wednesday called on deputies to the National People's Congress (NPC) to give full play to their roles in improving China's legislation.

Zhao, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, made the remarks at a meeting with NPC deputies sitting in on the third session of the 14th NPC Standing Committee.

At the meeting, the deputies shared opinions and offered suggestions on legislative planning and the improvement of the legal system. Zhao emphasized the need to carry out the mass line and ensure that the people's expectations are reflected in the law.

Zhao urged the NPC Standing Committee to boost the participation of deputies, especially those from the primary level, in the whole process of legislation to ensure that legislation is carried out in a well-conceived and democratic way and in accordance with the law.

He also called on NPC deputies to conduct in-depth investigations at primary levels and integrate the requirements of actual situations and the public's aspirations in their proposals, suggestions, and speeches during deliberations.

The meeting was presided over by Li Hongzhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

