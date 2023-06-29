China's top legislature concludes standing committee session

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the closing meeting of the third session of the 14th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) concluded its third session Wednesday in Beijing.

At the closing meeting, lawmakers voted to adopt the law on developing barrier-free environments and the law on foreign relations.

President Xi Jinping signed two presidential orders to promulgate the laws.

Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the closing meeting.

Lawmakers adopted a decision to establish a deputies affairs commission of the NPC Standing Committee and a decision to designate Aug. 15 as National Ecology Day.

They also ratified the Ninth Additional Protocol to the Constitution of the Universal Postal Union, and the Protocol Supplementary to the Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Seizure of Aircraft.

The session also approved the State Council's final accounts for 2022 and adopted personnel-related bills.

Addressing the closing meeting, Zhao said the foreign relations law is of great significance to enhancing the rule of law in foreign-related work, better safeguarding China's sovereignty, national security and development interests, providing support for building a strong country and national rejuvenation, and building a human community with a shared future.

Lauding the law on developing barrier-free environments, Zhao said the law will help address the concerns of people with disabilities and the elderly.

He praised the decision on designating National Ecology Day, noting that it will raise public awareness on promoting the harmony between humanity and nature.

Zhao also called for efforts to use the establishment of the deputies affairs commission as an opportunity to support lawmakers in better fulfilling duties.

Zhao chaired a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee before the closing meeting and presided over a lecture for lawmakers after the closing meeting.

After the closing meeting, Zhao also granted letters of appointment to members of the sixth-term Committee for the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the NPC Standing Committee and new members of the fifth-term Committee for the Basic Law of the Macao Special Administrative Region of the NPC Standing Committee.

