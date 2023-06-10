China's top legislator stresses applying new Party theories to people's congress work

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, learns about seed breeding and germplasm resources at the Modern Agricultural Science and Technology Innovation Demonstration Park of Sichuan Academy of Agricultural Sciences in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 8, 2023. Zhao made a research tour in southwest China's Sichuan Province from Tuesday to Friday. Leading an inspection team, Zhao examined the enforcement of the Seed Law in several cities in Sichuan. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

CHENGDU, June 9 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji has called on lawmakers to work to grasp the Party's new theories and apply them to their work related to people's congresses.

Zhao, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks during a research tour in Sichuan Province.

He urged concrete efforts to promote the country's high-quality development and implement the new development philosophy through work related to people's congresses.

Leading an inspection team, Zhao examined the enforcement of the Seed Law in several cities in Sichuan and presided over a related meeting.

At the meeting, he emphasized the need to recognize the importance of revitalizing the seed industry from the perspective of safeguarding national security, and called for efforts to advance the high-quality development of the modern seed industry through legal means.

Zhao also underlined the practice of whole-process people's democracy, stressing the need to improve mechanisms that seek and assimilate public opinions in law-making.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, visits a residential community in Jinniu District of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 7, 2023. Zhao made a research tour in southwest China's Sichuan Province from Tuesday to Friday. Leading an inspection team, Zhao examined the enforcement of the Seed Law in several cities in Sichuan. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, listens to a report on the work for the education campaign on the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era in southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 6, 2023. Zhao made a research tour in southwest China's Sichuan Province from Tuesday to Friday. Leading an inspection team, Zhao examined the enforcement of the Seed Law in several cities in Sichuan. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, visits a museum on the history of Sichuan Provincial People's Congress in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 7, 2023. Zhao made a research tour in southwest China's Sichuan Province from Tuesday to Friday. Leading an inspection team, Zhao examined the enforcement of the Seed Law in several cities in Sichuan. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, visits a rice farmer's home in Tashui Town of Anzhou District in Mianyang City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, June 9, 2023. Zhao made a research tour in southwest China's Sichuan Province from Tuesday to Friday. Leading an inspection team, Zhao examined the enforcement of the Seed Law in several cities in Sichuan. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

