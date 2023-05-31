China's national legislature releases legislative plan for 2023

Xinhua) 13:13, May 31, 2023

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's national legislature, has released its 2023 legislative plan, listing 18 new bills for the first reading.

The plan also scheduled 17 bills that have been reviewed and will go through further deliberation this year.

To advance the development of a high-standard socialist market economy and promote high-quality development, the national legislature is committed to revising the Company Law and formulating laws on rural collective economic organizations, financial stability, value-added tax, and other issues.

Lawmakers will advance legislation on cultural heritage protection, national defense education, and patriotic education to build cultural confidence and strength, according to the plan.

