Senior legislator stresses sound coordination of legislative work for next 5 years

Xinhua) 14:07, May 20, 2023

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- A senior Chinese legislator has called for sound coordination and arrangement of the country's legislative work for the next five years based on realities.

Li Hongzhong, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and vice chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, made the remarks when presiding over a symposium of the standing committee on the planning of legislative work from Wednesday to Friday.

He urged legislators to advance legislation in key areas, emerging areas and areas related to foreign affairs, and to enact, revise, repeal, interpret and codify laws in a coordinated way, and improve the socialist legal system with Chinese characteristics with the Constitution as the core.

Efforts should be made around the implementation of the strategic plans made at the 20th CPC National Congress to strengthen and improve legislative work in the new era to provide strong legal guarantees for building a modern socialist country in all respects, Li said.

