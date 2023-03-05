Home>>
China amends legislation law
March 05, 2023
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- The National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, on Sunday morning started to deliberate a draft amendment to the Legislation Law.
Wang Chen, vice chairman of the 13th NPC Standing Committee, explained the draft amendment at the opening meeting of the first session of the 14th NPC.
