Senior Chinese lawmaker urges fresh local legislation progress

Xinhua) 11:12, December 09, 2022

CHANGSHA, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese lawmaker Wang Chen has called for efforts to achieve fresh progress in local legislation, in order to contribute to the building of a modern socialist country in all respects on a legal footing.

Wang, vice chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks on Wednesday at a national meeting on local legislation held in Changsha City, central China's Hunan Province.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012, local people's congresses across China have creatively carried out their work related to local legislation, providing institutional support for promoting local economic and social development and reform, he said.

