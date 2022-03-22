China improves legislation to protect children in cyberspace

Xinhua) 08:18, March 22, 2022

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- China has improved its legislation to protect children in cyberspace, a lawyer said Monday.

Tong Lihua, director of a Beijing-based legal aid organization for teenagers, was introducing China's legislative progress in this field and the country's approach to the issue at a sideline forum of the 49th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, which is ongoing in Geneva.

Improved legislation has clarified the responsibilities of the government, enterprises and other relevant parties in this regard, Tong said.

The country has also urged internet enterprises to shoulder primary responsibility, and has worked to improve the legal safety net for children in cyberspace.

A multilateral protection system also calls for the improved internet literacy of teachers and parents, Tong said.

The topics of the cloud forum were the challenges facing the protection of children in the digital era and the experiences of nations.

International organizations, including the United Nations Children's Fund, as well as child protection experts and child law specialists from China, the Philippines, Kenya, Britain, Zimbabwe and other countries attended the forum.

