China's top legislator emphasizes role of deputies to people's congresses

Xinhua) 08:24, April 26, 2023

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, speaks at a seminar with NPC deputies attending the second session of the 14th NPC Standing Committee, April 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator Zhao Leji Tuesday urged efforts to maintain a firm political stance, fulfill duties under the law, and give full play to the role of deputies to people's congresses.

Zhao, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, made the remarks at a seminar with NPC deputies attending the second session of the 14th NPC Standing Committee.

Based on their work, the deputies shared their experiences and thoughts on issues such as maintaining close ties with the people and conducting fact-finding research and studies.

Hearing the remarks, Zhao said deputies to people's congresses should adhere to the correct political orientation and earnestly perform their duties prescribed by the law. He also urged them to keep close ties with the people and serve as the bridge that links the Party and the country with the people.

Zhao also stressed the importance of the NPC Standing Committee to enhance work capacity building for deputies to people's congresses and ensure that deputies can fulfill their duties according to the law and play their due role.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)