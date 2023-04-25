China will update its senior legislator code of conduct

Xinhua) 16:06, April 25, 2023

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- A draft revision to the codes of conduct for senior Chinese lawmakers has been submitted to an ongoing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee for deliberation.

Adopted in 1993, the current version of the codes applies to the chairperson, vice chairpersons, the secretary-general and members of the NPC Standing Committee.

With 24 articles, the draft specifies requirements for senior lawmakers in various fields, including maintaining political integrity, keeping close ties with the public, and improving investigation and research.

It also requires lawmakers to strengthen their ability to perform duties through continuous study, according to the draft.

