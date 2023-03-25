China's top legislator stresses need for in-depth research, studies in formulating legislative plan

Xinhua) 09:54, March 25, 2023

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), talks with deputies to people's congresses at grassroots level in Wanzai Subdistrict of Xiangzhou District in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, March 21, 2023. Zhao made an inspection tour of the southern Guangdong Province from Tuesday to Friday. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

GUANGZHOU, March 24 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislator has stressed efforts to implement a Party-wide campaign of carrying out in-depth research and studies, and work well to formulate the legislative program of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), the national legislature.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour of the southern Guangdong Province from Tuesday to Friday.

Underscoring the importance of formulating the five-year legislative program, Zhao said legislative tasks should be set out in a well-conceived, reasonable and coordinated manner, and the major decisions and deployments of the CPC Central Committee should be implemented in the process.

He urged efforts to strengthen legislation in key and emerging fields and in foreign-related areas, and efforts to build a legal system that is essential to promote national governance, meet the people's increasing demand for better lives, and safeguard national security.

Zhao also called on NPC deputies to consider close contact with members of the public to be a basic requirement to perform their duties and work to help resolve problems of the greatest concern to the people.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), talks with representatives of villagers who have come back to their hometown to start up their businesses in Lianjiang Village of Lianzhou Town, Doumen District in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, March 22, 2023. Zhao made an inspection tour of the southern Guangdong Province from Tuesday to Friday. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), presides over a symposium attended by some senior legislators from local people's congresses, in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, March 23, 2023. Zhao made an inspection tour of the southern Guangdong Province from Tuesday to Friday. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), learns about independent innovation of a company in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, March 23, 2023. Zhao made an inspection tour of the southern Guangdong Province from Tuesday to Friday. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

