Xi's speech at first session of 14th NPC published

Xinhua) 20:49, March 15, 2023

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- A speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, at the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) has been published.

The booklet was published by the People's Publishing House and is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)