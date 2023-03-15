Top legislator stresses upholding system of people's congresses

Zhao Leji, the newly elected chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), presides over the first meeting of the 14th NPC Standing Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, China's newly elected chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the national legislature, on Tuesday stressed upholding and improving the system of people's congresses.

Zhao made the remarks while presiding over the first meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the 14th NPC Standing Committee. Zhao also called for efforts to continue to improve the quality and level of the NPC's work.

The first meeting of the 14th NPC Standing Committee was held after the first meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the 14th NPC Standing Committee.

Liu Junchen, Guo Zhenhua, He Xin, Hu Xiaoli, and Ouyang Changqiong were appointed as deputy Secretaries-General of the 14th NPC Standing Committee at its first meeting. They also pledged allegiance to the country's Constitution, with the ceremony presided over and overseen by Zhao Leji.

