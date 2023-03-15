Home>>
Full Text: Report on the Work of the Government
(Xinhua) 08:31, March 15, 2023
BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- The following is the full text of the government work report delivered to the first session of the 14th National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China on March 5, and adopted on March 13.
Full Text: Report on the Work of the Government
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.