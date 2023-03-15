Dedicated efforts urged in institutional reform

08:40, March 15, 2023 By WANG KEJU ( China Daily

Photo taken on March 10, 2023 shows the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. [Photo/Xinhua]

Premier Li Qiang chaired an executive meeting of the State Council on Tuesday as the new leadership of China's Cabinet assumed its responsibilities.

Noting that it was imperative to follow investigation — and research-based methods and take solid, innovative steps to complete tasks on all fronts, the meeting required authorities to keep in mind the importance of coordinating resources nationwide and fostering stronger collaboration and support to ensure greater work efficiency.

The meeting came a day after the conclusion of the annual gathering of the National People's Congress, during which China's top legislature deliberated on and adopted the plan to reorganize institutions under the State Council.

The State Council meeting approved the details laid out in the reorganization plan, and stressed that reforming the country's institutions is a major political task.

It called for dedicated efforts to maintain political integrity and think in big-picture terms to organize and implement the reform in a meticulous fashion. Normal operation of work on all fronts must be ensured.

The reform will be treated as an opportunity to accommodate the need to create a new development dynamic and promote high-quality development, the meeting said.

Sustained efforts will also be made to fine-tune government functions, improve the government's working mechanism, strengthen governance abilities, and enhance work commitment to ensure better alignment between an efficient market and a well-functioning government.

The meeting also discussed the newly revised working rules of the State Council and decided to submit the revised draft to the first plenary meeting of the State Council for deliberation.

The meeting said it is necessary to stay committed to scientific and democratic decision-making, step up law-based administration and promote the standardized and efficient operation of government work.

The responsibilities of exercising full and rigorous Party self-governance must be fully enforced, to accept supervision from all sides and build a clean government, the meeting said.

