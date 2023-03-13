Home>>
China's national legislature adopts revision to legislation law
(Xinhua) 09:19, March 13, 2023
BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National People's Congress, the national legislature, adopted a revision to the Legislation Law at the closing meeting of its first session on Monday.
