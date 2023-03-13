Home>>
Schedule for China's NPC session on March 13
(Xinhua) 08:29, March 13, 2023
BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- The following is the schedule for the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) on Monday:
-- The session will hold its closing meeting in the morning. President Xi Jinping and NPC Standing Committee Chairman Zhao Leji will address the closing meeting.
-- The deputies will vote on the draft resolutions on the government work report, the report on the national economic and social development plan, the central and local budgets, and the work reports of the NPC Standing Committee, the Supreme People's Court and the Supreme People's Procuratorate, as well as the draft decision on the amendment to the Legislation Law.
