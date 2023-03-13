China's national legislature decides on new cabinet lineup

Xinhua) 08:05, March 13, 2023

The fifth plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- China's national legislature on Sunday decided on the new lineup of the State Council, or the cabinet, at its ongoing annual session.

Upon nomination by Premier Li Qiang, vice premiers, state councilors, ministers, governor of the central bank, auditor-general, and secretary-general of the State Council were endorsed by lawmakers at the fifth plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC).

Chinese President Xi Jinping signed a presidential order to appoint these officials.

Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Han Zheng, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi attended the meeting.

Lawmakers also approved by voting chairpersons, vice chairpersons and members of eight special committees of the 14th NPC at the meeting.

The vice premiers, state councilors and secretary-general of the State Council pledged allegiance to the Constitution.

Vice premiers, state councilors and secretary-general of the State Council pledge allegiance to the Constitution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2023. Nominated by Premier Li Qiang, Ding Xuexiang, He Lifeng, Zhang Guoqing and Liu Guozhong were endorsed as vice premiers, while Li Shangfu, Wang Xiaohong, Wu Zhenglong, Shen Yiqin and Qin Gang were endorsed as state councilors and Wu Zhenglong was endorsed as secretary-general of the State Council at the fifth plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC). (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

State Council's ministers, heads of commissions, governor of the central bank, and auditor-general pledge allegiance to the Constitution in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

Members of special committees of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) pledge allegiance to the Constitution in Beijing, capital of China, March 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

