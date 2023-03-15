China's new top legislator thanks journalists

Xinhua) 09:00, March 15, 2023

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, newly elected chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), visited staff with Chinese media organizations and thanked all journalists engaging in the coverage of the NPC session.

Zhao, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said the annual session of the NPC is an important window to tell China's stories well and show its image.

He also expressed the hope that the media continues to tell stories of China's whole-process people's democracy well.

On Sunday, Zhao greeted journalists from several organizations, including the People's Daily, Xinhua News Agency and the China Media Group.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)