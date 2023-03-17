Full text: Report on work of NPC Standing Committee

BEIJING, March 16 (Xinhua) -- Following is the full text of the Report on the Work of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC).

Delivered by Chairman of the 13th NPC Standing Committee Li Zhanshu on March 7, the report was approved at the closing meeting of the first session of the 14th NPC on March 13.

