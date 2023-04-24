China's top legislature starts standing committee session

Xinhua) 14:10, April 24, 2023

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, opened its second session on Monday to review draft laws and reports.

The session's agenda includes deliberating the draft revisions to the Counter-Espionage Law, a draft law on ecological conservation on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, and a draft law on the construction of a barrier-free environment.

During the three-day session, lawmakers will discuss reports from the State Council on the state of the environment and the fulfillment of environmental protection targets for 2022, and on work related to Chinese nationals overseas in the new era.

A draft list for the chairperson, vice chairpersons and members of the credentials committee of the NPC Standing Committee will also be reviewed.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)