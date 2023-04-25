Draft law on barrier-free living environment sent for 2nd reading

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- A draft law on the building of a barrier-free environment, underscoring improving the daily lives of disabled and elderly people, was submitted to China's top legislature for a second reading on Monday.

The draft, consisting of 75 provisions in eight chapters, will be discussed at the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress.

The draft makes provisions regarding the construction of barrier-free facilities, accessible information exchanges and social services, guarantee measures, supervision and management, and liability.

Hundreds of millions of people in China have need of barrier-free facilities. China had about 85 million people with disabilities, and 267 million elderly people aged 60 and above as of the end of 2021. Other categories that benefit from such facilities include pregnant women, children, and the sick and injured.

The bill stipulates that the state shall encourage project construction units to invite representatives of the disabled and the elderly, as well as relevant organizations, for advice and trial during the planning, reconstruction and other processes associated with building barrier-free facilities.

The draft requires the establishment of a standard system for building a barrier-free environment, and makes provisions for the establishment of personnel training mechanisms in relevant fields.

It also specifies provisions for the installation of elevators in old residential buildings as part of developing barrier-free environments.

