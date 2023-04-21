China's top legislature to mull over law on improving barrier-free environment

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature is going to mull over a draft law on strengthening the construction of a barrier-free environment in the country at a session next week, a spokesperson said Friday.

The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) will convene a session between April 24 and 26, and the lawmakers are scheduled to deliberate on the draft law of building a barrier-free environment, said Zang Tiewei, a spokesperson for the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee, at a press conference.

The legislators reviewed the draft law at a session in October and the revised draft highlights that barrier-free environments are basically meant to serve senior citizens and people with disabilities while benefiting others in need.

It also includes stipulations on promoting the construction of barrier-free infrastructure and safeguarding such an environment, Zang said.

The spokesperson said that after the first review, a draft has been made public to solicit opinions online, receiving 1,040 pieces of opinions from 534 people.

The 13 local legislative outreach offices nationwide have also collected feedbacks from members of the public, according to Zang, adding that some of the opinions have been reflected in the new draft.

To encourage people with disabilities and other vulnerable groups to better integrate into society, the draft proposes that up-to-standard barrier-free infrastructure must be included in newly-built or renovated public buildings, venues, transportation facilities as well as public service facilities in residential communities.

Governmental agencies for public service and other public service venues should also provide relevant services for people with disabilities, according to the draft.

It also proposes subsidies for families with senior or disabled citizens that renovate and create a barrier-free environment at home, the spokesperson said.

