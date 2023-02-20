Underground water-transfer tunnel under construction in C China's Hubei

Xinhua) 11:29, February 20, 2023

This photo taken on Feb. 18, 2023 shows the construction site of an underground water-transfer tunnel in Danjiangkou, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Started construction on Saturday, the tunnel is the main part of a project to channel water from the Three Gorges Reservoir area to the Hanjiang River, a tributary of the Yangtze River. The project, started in July last year, is the first step of the follow-up construction of the country's South-to-North Water Diversion Project. Once completed, it is expected to enhance the water allocation capacity of the Hanjiang River Basin to further ensure water supply to the dry north.

A worker operates a machine at the construction site of an underground water-transfer tunnel in Danjiangkou, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 18, 2023 shows the construction site of an underground water-transfer tunnel in Danjiangkou, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 18, 2023 shows the construction site of an underground water-transfer tunnel in Danjiangkou, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 18, 2023 shows the construction site of an underground water-transfer tunnel in Danjiangkou, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This photo taken on Feb. 18, 2023 shows the construction site of an underground water-transfer tunnel in Danjiangkou, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This photo taken on Feb. 18, 2023 shows the construction site of an underground water-transfer tunnel in Danjiangkou, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

