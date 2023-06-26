China's top legislature to deliberate various drafts at standing committee session

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- China's national lawmakers will deliberate on draft laws on matters such as patriotic education and barrier-free environment construction as well as draft revisions to pieces including the Law on Administrative Review at its upcoming standing committee session.

From June 26 to 28, the Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, will convene its third session in Beijing.

During the session, a draft law on patriotic education will be submitted for deliberation for the first time, according to Zang Tiewei, a spokesperson for the Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee.

Noting the significance of the legislation move to rallying national morale and advancing national rejuvenation, Zang said the law will stipulate on the objective, guiding principle and overall requirements of patriotic education, as well as the leadership mechanism, working principles and content of patriotic education, together with supporting and safeguarding measures for patriotic education.

At the session, a draft law on the construction of barrier-free environment will be submitted for the third reading. The latest version will be laser-focused on addressing prominent issues for seniors and people with disabilities, such as using larger and more friendly prints on product manuals and textbooks for them and boosting the coverage of barrier-free facilities in more public venues, said Zang.

Draft revisions to the Law on Administrative Review will also be submitted for the second reading at the session. According to Zang, the new revisions will further facilitate citizens, legal entities and other organizations to apply for administrative review, in a bid to better safeguard their legitimate rights and interests.

