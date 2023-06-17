China's top legislature schedules standing committee session for late June

Xinhua) 10:06, June 17, 2023

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee in Beijing, capital of China, June 16, 2023. The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress will convene its third session from June 26 to 28 in Beijing. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, will convene its third session from June 26 to 28 in Beijing.

The decision was made on Friday at a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee, which was presided over by Zhao Leji, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee.

According to an agenda proposed at the meeting, lawmakers at the upcoming session will deliberate draft laws on the construction of barrier-free environment and external relations, as well as draft revisions to the laws on administrative review and protection of maritime environment.

Lawmakers will also deliberate a report on the central government's final accounts for 2022, an audit report on the execution of the central government's 2022 budget and other fiscal revenue and expenditure, and a report on coordinated regional development from the State Council.

Friday's meeting reviewed and passed a five-year plan for the 14th NPC Standing Committee on supervising the management of state assets from 2023 to 2027.

