China's top legislature to set up deputies affairs commission
(Xinhua) 16:01, June 28, 2023
BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- China's National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee will establish a deputies affairs commission to handle work related to national lawmakers.
The decision was adopted on Wednesday at the third session of the 14th NPC Standing Committee.
