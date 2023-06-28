We Are China

China's top legislature to set up deputies affairs commission

Xinhua) 16:01, June 28, 2023

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- China's National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee will establish a deputies affairs commission to handle work related to national lawmakers.

The decision was adopted on Wednesday at the third session of the 14th NPC Standing Committee.

