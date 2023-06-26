China's top legislature starts standing committee session

Xinhua) 11:26, June 26, 2023

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, started its third session Monday to review multiple draft laws and law revisions.

The session's agenda includes reviewing a draft law on developing barrier-free environments, a draft law on external relations, a draft revision to the Administrative Reconsideration Law, and a draft revision to the Marine Environment Protection Law.

Lawmakers will also review a draft patriotic education law, a draft food security law, a draft decision on establishing a deputies affairs commission of the NPC Standing Committee, and a draft decision on designating a "National Ecology Day," among others.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)