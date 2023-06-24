China, France share common strategic, holistic perspective, says Chinese premier

Xinhua) 10:34, June 24, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

PARIS, June 22 (Xinhua) -- Visiting Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Thursday that China and France, as the permanent members of the UN Security Council and responsible major countries, share a common strategic and holistic perspective.

Li made the remarks when he met with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Conveying warm greetings from Chinese President Xi Jinping to Macron, Li said during the French president's successful visit to China not long ago, Macron and Xi had in-depth exchanges and reached a series of strategic consensus, which have drawn a blueprint for the development of China-France relations.

The Chinese premier said his visit to France aims to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and have in-depth discussions with the French side on strengthening China-France cooperation.

China, France, and Europe have their own strengths and need to further strengthen cooperation, said Li, stressing that they, while deepening cooperation in such traditional areas as nuclear energy, space and aviation, should also tap the potential of cooperation in such emerging areas as environmental protection, digital economy, artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing, so as to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results.

The Chinese side encourages its enterprises to invest in France and French companies are welcomed to share China's development opportunities, said Li.

China stands ready to continue to strengthen communication and coordination with France on international affairs, support each other's good initiatives, jointly cope with global challenges, and promote world peace and stability, Li said.

Macron joyfully recalled his successful visit to China in April this year and asked Li to convey his sincere greetings and thanks to Xi.

Macron welcomed Li's visit to France and his attendance of the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact, adding that France attaches great importance to relations with China and adheres to the one-China policy.

France is willing to work with China to enhance coordination through the France-China Strategic Dialogue, High-Level Economic and Financial Dialogue, and High-level Dialogue on People-to-people Exchanges and to deepen cooperation with China in such fields as aviation and space, nuclear energy, agriculture and food, he said.

Macron welcomed Chinese companies to invest in France and expand cooperation in emerging areas such as green and environmental protection and new energy.

In a world full of challenges, France and China should adhere to resultful multilateralism, promote international solidarity, improve global governance and promote solutions to global issues, Macron said.

The two sides also exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis and other international issues of common concern.

