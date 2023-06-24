Chinese premier urges int'l financial institutions to give more say to emerging markets, developing countries
Chinese Premier Li Qiang speaks at the closing ceremony of the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris, France, June 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)
PARIS, June 23 (Xinhua) -- The International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and other international financial institutions should implement the consensus reached by G20 leaders, complete a new round of reform on quota and voting rights, and increase the voice of emerging markets and developing countries, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here on Friday.
Li made the remarks when attending the closing ceremony of the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact.
