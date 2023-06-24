Developed countries should deliver on promises to developing countries -- Chinese premier

Xinhua) 10:15, June 24, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang speaks at the closing ceremony of the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris, France, June 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

PARIS, June 23 (Xinhua) -- Developed countries should fulfill their promises to provide aid and financial support for developing countries, who should enhance capability to pursue self-development as well, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Friday in his speech delivered at the closing ceremony of the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact.

