Village witnesses ongoing growth of homestays in E China's Zhejiang
Wen Xuan (2nd L), a lecturer of homestay operation, gives a coffee-making training to homestay operators at an art museum in Xiantan Village, Moganshan Town, Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 15, 2023.
Deqing County on Thursday offered a training program to the owners and operators of local homestays to further improve services. The county has witnessed an ongoing growth of premium homestays, most notably in Moganshan Town. In 2022, homestay operator was added to China's list of new occupations by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)
Owners and operators of homestay visit a music-themed homestay in Liaoyuan Village, Moganshan Town, Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 15, 2023. Deqing County on Thursday offered a training program to the owners and operators of local homestays to further improve services. The county has witnessed an ongoing growth of premium homestays, most notably in Moganshan Town. In 2022, homestay operator was added to China's list of new occupations by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)
Operators of homestay take part in a housekeeping training at a homestay in Xiantan Village, Moganshan Town, Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 15, 2023. Deqing County on Thursday offered a training program to the owners and operators of local homestays to further improve services. The county has witnessed an ongoing growth of premium homestays, most notably in Moganshan Town. In 2022, homestay operator was added to China's list of new occupations by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)
Operators of homestay take part in a CPR training in Xiantan Village, Moganshan Town, Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 15, 2023. Deqing County on Thursday offered a training program to the owners and operators of local homestays to further improve services. The county has witnessed an ongoing growth of premium homestays, most notably in Moganshan Town. In 2022, homestay operator was added to China's list of new occupations by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)
Owners and operators of homestay visit a music-themed homestay in Liaoyuan Village, Moganshan Town, Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 15, 2023. Deqing County on Thursday offered a training program to the owners and operators of local homestays to further improve services. The county has witnessed an ongoing growth of premium homestays, most notably in Moganshan Town. In 2022, homestay operator was added to China's list of new occupations by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)
Wen Xuan (R), a lecturer of homestay operation, gives a coffee-making training to homestay operators at an art museum in Xiantan Village, Moganshan Town, Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 15, 2023. Deqing County on Thursday offered a training program to the owners and operators of local homestays to further improve services. The county has witnessed an ongoing growth of premium homestays, most notably in Moganshan Town. In 2022, homestay operator was added to China's list of new occupations by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security. (Xinhua/Han Chuanhao)
Photos
