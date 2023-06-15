Villages in Guangxi explore new models to develop village cooperatives
Residents prepare for a live streaming program to sell local products in Dacun Village of Luzhai County, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 14, 2023. In recent years, Luzhai County has been exploring new models to develop its village cooperatives. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
People work at a plant making silk quilts in Shanjiao Village of Luzhai County, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 14, 2023. In recent years, Luzhai County has been exploring new models to develop its village cooperatives. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
This aerial photo shows a view of Dacun Village in Luzhai County of Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 14, 2023. In recent years, Luzhai County has been exploring new models to develop its village cooperatives. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
A woman works at a plant making silk quilts in Shanjiao Village of Luzhai County, Liuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 14, 2023. In recent years, Luzhai County has been exploring new models to develop its village cooperatives. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
