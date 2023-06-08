Village in rural China ensures elderly a richer cultural life

By Xie Runjia (People's Daily App) 15:30, June 08, 2023

Culture is an important part of life for the elderly villagers in Anqiaotou, Southeast China's Zhejiang Province.

This village, celebrated as the hometown of famous writer Lu Xun's grandmother, is not only striving for rural vitalization, but also leveraging its rich cultural heritage to benefit the elderly.

Drawing inspiration from Lu Xun's childhood experiences and literary contributions, the village has embarked on collaborative ventures with companies and universities. Together, they create cultural and creative products like dolls and picture books, breathing new life into the cultural atmosphere, fostering a sense of pride among the elderly residents, and generating much-needed income from tourism.

Recognizing the value of daily cultural enrichment, the village places great importance on enhancing the lives of its senior residents.

This commitment is exemplified through the establishment of the village's school for the elderly, which was the first of its kind in the area and has become popular with local people over the past eleven years.

At the school, a wide range of courses is offered, allowing the elderly to immerse themselves in traditional arts and practices. From playing traditional flutes to engaging in waist drum dancing, calligraphy, and Yue opera, the elderly participants find joy and fulfillment in these cultural pursuits. The school of course also holds activities themed around Lu Xun and his stories.

Among those who have benefited from the school's offerings is 69-year-old Chen Yuexian. Since the school's inception, she has been dedicatedly learning calligraphy, reviving a passion that was first kindled during her childhood. Chen speaks fondly of how the school has enriched her life. "I learned a little bit of calligraphy when I was a little girl," Chen says, "and now I am able to continue studying."

Through the fusion of Lu Xun's ancestral ties, rural vitalization efforts, and the establishment of the school for the elderly, Anqiaotou village ensures that its elderly residents not only experience a rich cultural life but also have the opportunity to deepen their knowledge and skills and earn extra income, fostering a strong sense of community and personal growth.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)