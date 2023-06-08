Ancient village in N China embraces new vitality

Xinhua) 14:27, June 08, 2023

A tourist visits Wangnao Village in Shahe City, north China's Hebei Province, June 7, 2023. Wangnao Village, with a history of more than 600 years, has over 130 well-preserved ancient buildings. In recent years, continuous efforts have been made to protect and develop the ancient village, injecting new vitality into the place.(Xinhua/Fan Shihui)

This aerial photo taken on June 7, 2023 shows the view of Wangnao Village in Shahe City, north China's Hebei Province.

A villager weaves cloth at home in Wangnao Village in Shahe City, north China's Hebei Province, June 7, 2023.

A villager is seen in Wangnao Village in Shahe City, north China's Hebei Province, June 7, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on June 7, 2023 shows the view of Wangnao Village in Shahe City, north China's Hebei Province.

