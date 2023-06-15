Strolling back in time through Guangzhou's ancient village

(People's Daily App) 16:22, June 15, 2023

Join us as we take a trip to a perfectly preserved ancient village in Guangzhou's Huangpu district, where it almost seems as if time has stood still. Click on the video to find out what's in the village's mysterious ancient well.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)