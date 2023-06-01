India's GDP grows 6.1 pct in Q1

Xinhua) 13:42, June 01, 2023

NEW DELHI, May 31 (Xinhua) -- India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) during the first quarter of this calendar year rose by 6.1 percent, showed the data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation on Wednesday.

This is said to be better than the expectations of the country's central bank the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the leading economists. The RBI had projected a GDP growth of 5.1 percent during January-March 2023, while leading economists had predicted a growth of over 5 percent.

A GDP growth of 7.2 percent was recorded during the last financial year, which is also said to be higher than the RBI's estimates of 7 percent.

