Indian capital territory in grip of heatwave as mercury touches 46 degrees Celsius

Xinhua) 11:00, May 23, 2023

NEW DELHI, May 22 (Xinhua) -- Several parts of the Indian capital territory Delhi Monday witnessed heatwave conditions as the maximum temperature was recorded at 46 degrees Celsius at a few weather stations.

According to data shared by the regional meteorological center in New Delhi, Southwest Delhi's Najafgarh and the Commonwealth Games Sports Complex, the highest maximum temperature recorded on Monday was 46.2 degrees Celsius.

This is the second day in a row in Najafgarh when the maximum temperature was slightly above 46 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, the area recorded a temperature of 46.3 degrees Celsius

Weather department officials said a heatwave is recorded when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius or more.

The IMD said qualitatively, a heatwave is a condition of air temperature which becomes fatal to the human body when exposed.

The observatories at Narela, Pitampura and Pusa recorded over 45 degrees Celsius, while Ayanagar and Ridge reported over 44 degrees Celsius.

In the wake of the blistering heatwave in the capital, the otherwise bustling streets appeared empty and a decrease in traffic movement was witnessed.

Reports said schools have been closed in Maharashtra, Odisha and West Bengal due to heatwave conditions.

The IMD has already issued a heatwave alert for seven states and an discomforting weather forecast for another five states.

