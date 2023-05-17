Southern India's hooch tragedy death toll rises to 20

Xinhua) 16:11, May 17, 2023

NEW DELHI, May 17 (Xinhua) -- The death toll in the recent hooch tragedy in India's southern state of Tamil Nadu has risen to 20, confirmed an official on Wednesday.

The deaths were reported in the state's two districts of Villupuram, with 13 and Chengalpattu, with 7.

More than 30 people are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the two affected districts. The victims complained of eye irritation, vomiting, and giddiness, a senior cop was quoted as saying. He added that the victims possibly consumed liquor that contained a mixture of ethanol-methanol and other chemical substances.

Meanwhile, an alert has been sounded in both districts in the aftermath of the tragedy, in a bid to keep people away from any illicit liquor.

One person has been arrested in connection with the hooch tragedy. Illicit liquor was seized from his possession, and sent to a laboratory for testing. Besides, several other persons have also been arrested for alleged involvement in distribution of the illicit liquor within the state.

State Chief Minister M.K. Stalin expressed shock over the deaths and announced a monetary compensation of 12,150 U.S. dollars to each family which lost a member due to the consumption of illicit liquor, and 607 U.S. dollars to each person undergoing treatment in the hospital.

