India issues heatwave alert for 7 states

Xinhua) 09:38, May 22, 2023

NEW DELHI, May 21 (Xinhua) -- India Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert for seven states, officials said on Sunday.

Heat wave conditions are very likely over some areas of Uttar Pradesh and Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, south Haryana, West Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and north Madhya Pradesh, according to the department.

Hot and discomforting weather is expected over Odisha during the next five days, as well as over Konkan region, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala until Monday.

As the blistering summer heat continues to grip several states, people have been flocking to ice cream shops and cold drink joints in search of relief.

