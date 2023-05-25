19 opposition parties in India to boycott new parliament building's inauguration ceremony

Xinhua) 10:24, May 25, 2023

NEW DELHI, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Nineteen opposition political parties in India, including the main opposition Indian National Congress (INC) party, on Wednesday announced a boycott of the inauguration ceremony of a new parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

The opposition parties demanded the inauguration be presided over by President Droupadi Murmu.

In a joint statement issued by "like minded opposition parties", they said the planned inauguration is an "undignified act" without the presence of the Indian president, which "insults the high office of the President," and violates the letter and spirit of the Indian constitution.

The opposition leaders, citing Article 79 of the Indian constitution, said: "In short, the Parliament cannot function without the President. Yet, the Prime Minister has decided to inaugurate the new Parliament building without her. This undignified act insults the high office of the President."

India's current parliament building has been in use since August 1947 when the South Asian country gained independence from the British rule. It is planned to be preserved as a national archaeological asset after the new building is inaugurated.

According to media reports, the new parliament building's construction cost around 12 billion Indian rupees (around 145 million U.S. dollars). It is said to be more spacious, with an enhanced seating capacity for legislators compared to the old one.

