Former Indian capital health minister hospitalized after collapsing in jail

Xinhua) 13:48, May 26, 2023

NEW DELHI, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Former health minister of the Indian capital territory Delhi, Satyendar Jain, was admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) in a hospital on Thursday, officials said.

Jain collapsed in Tihar jail, where he was undergoing detention since last year on money laundering charges.

"Today Satyendar Jain collapsed due to dizziness inside the bathroom of Tihar jail. He was first admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital and later on shifted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital due to breathing problems," a member of Jain's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said. "His condition has deteriorated and he is on oxygen support."

This was the second time in less than a week that 58-year-old Jain was brought to hospital. On Monday he was examined at Safdarjung Hospital for a spinal injury that he had sustained earlier from another fall.

AAP leaders expressed concerns over Jain's health, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has wished speedy recovery and strength to Jain.

Jain is in jail since May last year in a money laundering case being probed by the country's enforcement directorate.

