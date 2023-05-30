10 killed, 55 injured as bus falls off bridge in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Xinhua) 16:54, May 30, 2023

NEW DELHI, May 30 (Xinhua) -- At least 10 people were killed and 55 others injured Tuesday after a bus carrying them skidded off the bridge and fell into a gorge in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said.

The accident took place in Jhajjar Kotli area. According to police, the bus was carrying pilgrims from Punjab to a Hindu shrine in Katra of Indian-controlled Kashmir.

A senior local police official Chandan Kohli told media that all the injured had been evacuated and removed to Government Medical College hospital and some of the injured were in critical condition.

According to Kohli, the bus was carrying more passengers than the prescribed limit.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

